CBSE Class 12 Results: Girls Outshine Boys In Bhopal Region | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 results for 2026, with the Bhopal region, comprising Madhya Pradesh, registering a pass percentage of 79.43%. This figure falls below the national average of 85.20%.

A total of 80,454 students from the Bhopal region appeared for the examination conducted between Feb 17 and April 10, 2026. Of these, 9,399 students were from Bhopal city alone. While a majority of students cleared the exams, the results reflected a worrying trend as 12.14% of candidates, or nearly one in eight students, failed in all subjects.

As seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the region. The pass percentage among girls stood at 82.19%, nearly five percentage points higher than boys, who recorded 76.87%.

The Bhopal region remains one of the largest CBSE regions in the country in terms of affiliated institutions. It currently has 1,291 affiliated schools, making it the second-largest region after Ludhiana, which has 1,483 schools. Standing at the 19th spot, Bhopal performed better than only three regions: Prayagraj (72.43%), Patna (74.45%) and Noida (79.45%).