 CBSE Class 12 Results - Girls Outshine Boys In Bhopal Region
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CBSE Class 12 Results - Girls Outshine Boys In Bhopal Region

The Bhopal region remains one of the largest CBSE regions in the country in terms of affiliated institutions. It currently has 1,291 affiliated schools, making it the second-largest region after Ludhiana, which has 1,483 schools. Standing at the 19th spot, Bhopal performed better than only three regions: Prayagraj (72.43%), Patna (74.45%) and Noida (79.45%).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 14, 2026, 09:15 AM IST
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CBSE Class 12 Results: Girls Outshine Boys In Bhopal Region | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the Class 12 results for 2026, with the Bhopal region, comprising Madhya Pradesh, registering a pass percentage of 79.43%. This figure falls below the national average of 85.20%.

A total of 80,454 students from the Bhopal region appeared for the examination conducted between Feb 17 and April 10, 2026. Of these, 9,399 students were from Bhopal city alone. While a majority of students cleared the exams, the results reflected a worrying trend as 12.14% of candidates, or nearly one in eight students, failed in all subjects.

As seen in previous years, girls outperformed boys in the region. The pass percentage among girls stood at 82.19%, nearly five percentage points higher than boys, who recorded 76.87%.

The Bhopal region remains one of the largest CBSE regions in the country in terms of affiliated institutions. It currently has 1,291 affiliated schools, making it the second-largest region after Ludhiana, which has 1,483 schools. Standing at the 19th spot, Bhopal performed better than only three regions: Prayagraj (72.43%), Patna (74.45%) and Noida (79.45%).

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