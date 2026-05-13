Cracks Surface In Bhopal Municipal Corporation “Housing For All” Flats Within 1 Year Of Allotment | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Housing units constructed by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) are showing signs of poor construction quality and administrative negligence within a year of allotment.

Seven out of 10 beneficiaries of the Housing for All (HFA) projects have alleged that despite spending crores of rupees, substandard materials were used and residents were misled through well-furnished model homes.

The complaints have emerged from several PMAY housing projects, including Raslakhedi, 12 Number Bus Stop, Kalkheda and Ganganagar.

Residents claimed that even before full possession was handed over, cracks had started appearing in walls and ceilings, while dampness, peeling plaster and leakage problems had become common across multiple blocks.

Residents living in unfinished flats

Beneficiaries alleged that the flats were booked after promises of modern amenities and quality construction, but even basic facilities are yet to be completed. In several blocks, electricity connections remain pending and construction activity has been stalled for months, forcing some families to shift into unfinished homes.

Dr Shailesh Mishra, a beneficiary from the Raslakhedi project, alleged that the model flats displayed by the BMC had steel railings, superior tiles and organised sanitary and electrical fittings, but the actual houses were built using inferior iron, poor-quality wiring and low-grade materials.

Cracks, dampness appear before occupancy

Speaking to Free Press, Kumar Ashesh, a beneficiary of the project at 12 Number Bus Stop, said serious defects were visible from floor tiles to wall plaster. According to residents, the quality of construction is so poor that cracks and dampness appeared even before occupancy, while plaster had already begun peeling off at several places.

Residents further alleged that repeated complaints to BMC officials had resulted only in assurances of inspections and repairs, with no concrete action against contractors or officials responsible for the work.

Beneficiaries warn of protest

The beneficiaries have demanded an independent quality investigation into all PMAY housing projects and immediate completion of pending works. They warned that if action was not taken soon, affected residents would launch a large-scale protest against the corporation.

Official statement

BMC Additional Commissioner Tanmay Vashishth Sharma said the contractor responsible for construction work in the 12 Number project had already had its tender cancelled.“Remedial work is being carried out wherever improvements are possible. If similar complaints are being received from other projects as well, those will also be investigated,” he said.