Constable, FRV Driver Trapped While Accepting Bribe, Arrested In Bhopal | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable and a First Response Vehicle (FRV) driver posted at Koh-e-Fiza police station were caught red-handed while allegedly accepting a bribe from a man in exchange for giving him time to vacate a rented house.

A team led by ACP Shahjahanabad Anil Vajpayee arrested FRV driver Sunil Malviya and constable Yashraj Tomar during the trap operation. Both suspects have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

ACP Anil Vajpayee said complainant Prateek Narayan Sahu, a resident of Ashoka Palace in Koh-e-Fiza, submitted a complaint alleging that he was living on rent in a house owned by Aarti Kapoor when two policemen and another man arrived at his residence and pressured him to vacate the property.

Sahu alleged the policemen seized his mobile phone and threatened to implicate him in a criminal case. The suspects allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 in return for giving him time to vacate the house.

ACP Vajpayee planned a trap operation after the complainant informed officials that he could arrange only Rs 20,000. Officials prepared a bundle of forty Rs 500 notes. Sahu then contacted the suspects and was asked to come near the Koh-e-Fiza police assistance centre.

FRV driver Sunil Malviya arrived at the spot and was arrested as soon as he allegedly accepted the cash. During the search, officials recovered the currency notes from his pocket along with Sahu's mobile phone.

During interrogation, Malviya reportedly confessed that he had accepted the money on the instructions of constable Yashraj Tomar. When questioned, Tomar allegedly admitted his role in the matter. ACP Anil Vajpayee said a confidential inquiry had now been initiated into the conduct of all personnel posted at Koh-e-Fiza police station.

Another bribery allegation surfaces in Kolar

In a separate incident in Kolar, a screenshot of an online payment allegedly linked to a bribery case has gone viral on social media.

According to allegations, a youth caught with 5 grams of marijuana near a private hotel was released after paying Rs 7,000. The suspect constable allegedly asked for the payment to be made online at a local paan shop before later collecting the amount in cash. The matter is said to be related to Kolar police station.