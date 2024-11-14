Bhopal: ‘Baal Mela’ Marks Children’s Day At Campion School

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Campion School, Arera Colony celebrated Children’s Day with full zeal, Fun, Frolic and Enthusiasm on School Premises on Thursday. The school organised a ‘Baal Mela’ to mark Children’s Day. A special celebration was organized by the school management, teachers and staff for the students.

This Year to celebrate Children’s Day with a difference, the School organised a Fair, Fete or Stalls, especially for Students at the school premises. An array of stalls with mouth-watering food items, exciting games stall, DJ, Camel ride, Paint your plant green, Selfie point, Talent hunt, and surprising gifts were the main attractions of the fete.

The fair, held at the playground, made the school premises more vibrant and cheerful. The teachers put up various food stalls offering a variety of lip-smacking snacks. Multiple stalls of food items and fun games for the students were put up by enthusiastic teachers on the School grounds.

It was a festive atmosphere with children accompanying by their school friends and participating in various activities. The idea was to look beyond the curriculum and celebrate their individuality. Fete was a wonderful day filled with much laughter, fun and community spirit-building activities.

The Cultural Committee, and the wider teacher body, worked to prepare for the day. The rides, games, Mouth-watering food arena, dancing, DJ, and the main attraction of the day for which the students were waiting was Live DJ & Rock Band and live entertainment were all extremely successful.

The school’s Live DJ Rock band also played some foot-tapping music. Students took turns to shake a leg on the dance floor. These events aren’t just a celebration but also develop planning, organization and team effort abilities in the students. They are creatively designed, encouraging 100% participation of students and teachers.

Various activities and events were organized and performed by teachers.It included informative play, enactment and songs. Colourful programmes were presented by teachers of the school to celebrate Children's Day.