Bhopal: 'Ayurpreneur' held to promote entrepreneurship in Ayurveda

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Vigyan Bharati and Ayurveda Students and Youth Association (NASYA) hosted a workshop, Ayurpreneur - How to set up Ayurvedic clinic, to promote entrepreneurship among young Ayurveda practitioners. It was organised at Vigyan Bhawan here on Sunday.

Experts at the workshop said that golden age of Ayurveda has begun and there should be passion and out-of-the-box thinking to take it forward. Ayurveda is a science, which includes spirituality and science and that was proven during Covid pandemic.

A research paper on Ayurveda medical science that has been published in The Lancet, an international journal of medical science, was shown to aspirants at the workshop.

Praveen Ramdas, national general secretary, Vigyan Bharti, New Delhi, was the chief guest. He said, “Young Ayurveda practitioners should launch start-ups after taking suggestions from experienced entrepreneurs. The Government of India has launched several schemes to promote Ayurveda research to benefit young entrepreneurs.”

Dr Anil Kothari, Director General of the Council, while calling upon the young Ayurveda practitioners to experiment and adopt new technology, said, “The importance of Ayurveda medicines has come to the fore during corona pandemic. Telemedicine has emerged as a new field. Read the biographies of eminent Ayurvedic physicians and success stories of entrepreneurs in this field.”

National Ayurveda Students and Youth Association President Prashant Tiwari asked youths to become successful vaidya while meeting challenges and grab opportunities through platform provided by the NASYA.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 06:44 PM IST