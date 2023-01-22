Bhopal: Automobile showroom owner booked for committing fraud

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ashoka Garden police have registered a case of fraud against the owner of an automobile showroom located at JK Road for duping a man by registering his fake insurance policy, the police said on Sunday. According to Ashoka Garden police station incharge Alok Shrivastava, complainant Manoj Sahu (48) is a resident of Shivnagar Colony. Sahu, in his complaint to the police, said that he had purchased an autorickshaw from the showroom located on JK Road in March 2022.

In September 2022, some miscreants damaged his autorickshaw, which was parked outside his house, after which he got in touch with the insurance company. He passed on his policy number to the company too. However, later the company officials reverted to him, informing him that no insurance policy was registered in his name.

The officials also told him that the cheque that the owner of the showroom had given to them for the registration of the policy had bounced, after which the policy had been cancelled. They added that information about the same had also been given to the automobile company. Sahu, who had given Rs 9,000 to the showroom owner for policy registration, approached the police and lodged a complaint against him.

