Bhopal: Auto Rickshaw Driver Booked For Misbehaving With Passengers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An auto-rickshaw driver offering ferry services under the banner of a reputed company allegedly misbehaved with a 38-year-old woman and her mother-in-law in the Bagsewaniya locality of the city on Sunday.

The police said they have registered a case against the auto-rickshaw driver.

Bagsewaniya police station house officer (SHO) Amit Soni said the complainant Ramdevi (38) and her mother-in-law had to go to Rani Kamalapati railway station on Sunday regarding some work. For this purpose, they booked an app-based auto-rickshaw. The auto driver identified himself as Vineet.

After travelling a certain distance, the driver stopped the vehicle near Sagar public school in Bagsewaniya. He demanded extra money to take them to Rani Kamalapati railway station. The passengers alleged that they had already paid him which the auto driver denied. His said he was paid to carry them just to Sagar public school in Bagsewaniya. According to the police, the auto driver was alleged to have misbehaved with them.

The auto driver got enraged after an onlooker tried to intervene. Both got involved in a heated argument and suddenly the auto driver hit the man, leaving him injured. The man was rushed to the hospital, while the accused fled. The duo lodged a case against Vineet.

