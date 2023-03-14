Bhopal: Attack on Malayali students; Rahul Gandhi calls it shameful, demands action, 3 guards booked

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Anuppur police have registered FIR against three security guards in connection with attack on four Malayali students of Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Amarkantak. No one has been arrested in this case, according to police. Police further said that investigation was on.

Congress leader and Wayanad MP (Kerala) Rahul Gandhi called the incidence shameful and demanded action into matter.

Nafeel KT, Abhilash R, Adnan, and Adhil Rasheed were allegedly assaulted by security staff while they were on their way to hostel.

Anuppur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Singh Pawar informed Free Press that FIR had been registered against three security guards - Ramswaroop Manjhi, Virendra Singh and Chhavilal. A case has been registered under Sections 323, 294, 506 and 34 IPC against them.

“Four students had climbed up an overhead water tank to take photographs. Security guards asked them to come down. When they came down, they were asked to disclose their identities and classes. But they did not disclose their identities and tried to flee. People coming from opposite side intercepted and guards also chased them. Soon, they exchange blows,” Jitendra Singh Pawar said.

All the four students consulted doctors and then they went to Shahdol and moved to Pendra. Police contacted them for statement. On the basis of their statement, police registered FIR. Guards also complained against students, SP added.