Bhopal: Assistant health official excitement to win praise for collecting Rs 50,000 fine boomerangs

BHOPAL: An official of the civic body, who had gone to impose a fine on a spa in Malwiya Nagar, was himself seen on the receiving end for not wearing a mask.

The assistant health official (AHO) Ajay Shravan imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on Polish Beauty Salon and Spa, located in Malviya Nagar under zone number 8 of the NMC, for operating in contravention to the directives related to Covid-19.

The official himself circulated the photographs on social media, thinking the huge fine he has collected will earn him praises, but his move backfired. The controversy erupted over the action as the official was himself not wearing a mask at the time he was imposing the penalty.