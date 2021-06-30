Bhopal: Asha, Usha workers' bid to gherao CM's office foiled

Sehore: The Asha and Usha workers who were going to gherao Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhanís residence on Tuesday were stopped at the Phanda toll near Pachama village. A huge contingent of police was deployed in the area where the Asha and Usha workers staged a sit-in and raised slogans against the government. Congress workers also reached the spot in support of the agitators.

President of the Asha-Usha Workersí Association Lakshmi Kaurav said that they should be allowed to meet the chief minister or a responsible officer of the National Health Mission should give it in black and white that their demands for a salary hike would be accepted. According to reports, Asha and Usha workers have been on strike for several days for their six-point charter of demands.

As they wanted to meet Chouhan, they marched towards Bhopal from Sehore, but, before they could enter the boundary of the state capital, they were stopped. President of the Congress Committee Balveer Singh Tomar also sat in a dharna along with the agitators. In the meantime, there was an altercation between the Congress workers and the policemen.

Tomar said he would be with the Asha and Usha workers as long as they continued the agitation.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ravi Verma, tehsildar Amit Singh, CSP Deepak Nayak, TI Naleen Budholia and several senior officers rushed to the spot of the dharna.

CMHO office gheraoed, thalis beaten

Asha and Usha workers staged a demonstration outside the office of the chief medical and health officer, Sehore, and beat thalis (plates). They also raised slogans against the government