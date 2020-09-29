Bhopal: As many as 6,740 people from across the country participate in the online quiz ‘Cardio Run 0.3 Mind Marathon’

As many as 6,740 people from across the country took part in a 10-minute online quiz ‘Cardio Run 0.3 Mind Marathon’.

Jeevan Sarthak Social and Welfare Society, Bhopal organised the online competition on Tuesday morning to mark World Heart Day.

C G Matthew from Hyderabad, Rajkumar from Delhi and Chandrapur from Maharashtra secured the first, the second and the third positions respectively in the contest. Four of the top 10 contestants were from Madhya Pradesh and Priya Newarkar from Bhopal secured the eighth position.

The topic of the quiz was ‘How much you truly know about your heart’. The contest began from 9- 9.10 am. The participants had to answer 23 questions in 10 minutes.

Director of the society Shailendra Dubey that the group has been organising ‘Cardio run Marathon’ under Fit India initiative (recognized by ministry of youth affairs and sports Govt. of India and World Heart Federation) on World Heart Day. But this year, the event ‘Mini Marathon’ has been replaced with ‘Mind Marathon’ due to corona pandemic, he said.

He said they got unexpected responses from across the country. “We were expecting around 3,000. 6,740 people from across the country took part in the quiz and more than 5,000 got registered themselves for the contest till 8.30am Tuesday morning,” he said.

Certificates and appreciation letters will be sent online to all the participants, Dubey said.