Bhopal: Around Five SC Communities Demand Ticket From Congress

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Mahakoshal region representatives of Vanshi Ban Vanshkar, Valmiki, Silavat, Suryavanshi Jatav and Ahirwar communities demanded ticket for their candidates from Congress.

As the state assembly elections are round the corner, various sections and communities are mounting pressure on political parties demanding tickets for their community.

This time the chiefs of different casts present in the Mahakoshal region, claimed that they are supporters of the Congress party, but for the past 30 years they are being neglected by the party itself.

As per 2011 Census, the population of Dalits in MP was 1.13 crore. In 2018 polls, BJP won 18 out of 35 seats reserved for SCs in MP, while the Congress got 17, which were 13 more than what it won in 2013 polls.

Congress leader and ticket aspirant Vikram Choudhary said that they had prepared a report of the seats of Dalit (SC) affected seats of the state.

He said, ‘On more than 105 seats other than the 35 seats reserved for SC candidates, these constituencies are dominated by Vanshi Ban Vanshkar, Valmiki, Silavat, Suryavanshi Jatav, Ahirwar community voters and they are 30k to 35k in number’.

He claimed that in Mahakoshal region in Narmadapuram, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Harda, Katni, Narsinghpur and Betul only six seats are reserved for SC category. In this area the Ravidas Vanshiya community are in large numbers, but they are not getting proper representation.

He added that according to a report from the Congress point of view, Jabalpur area is dominated by Sonkar and Khatik community leaders. Similarly, Gotegaon is one of the controversial seats in which, a leader is not getting full support of the Dalit community, as well as the upper caste, for ‘certain reason’.

The Pipariya seat is a lost proposition for the party since 1998 elections, because Congress is not giving ticket to Jatav, Ahirwar and Ravidas Vansiya communities.

The Parasiya seat is represented by Congress MLA at present, but he represents a minor SC community. The Berasiya seat is also a losing one by the Congress because of lack of proper selection of candidates.

He also claimed that several prominent leaders have left Congress and joined BJP and other parties, because they were not given ‘respect’ in the party.

