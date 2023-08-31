 Govt To Give Last Chance To Remaining People In Hearing Of Bhopal Master Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalGovt To Give Last Chance To Remaining People In Hearing Of Bhopal Master Plan

Govt To Give Last Chance To Remaining People In Hearing Of Bhopal Master Plan

The remaining persons could appear in online hearing on Sept 5

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 11:51 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Online hearing on the draft of Bhopal Master Plan ended on August 31. To give last chance to those who could not appear in the earlier hearing due to any reason, the state government has decided to hold the last hearing for the remaining persons on September 5, said an official of Directorate Town and Country Planning.

Overall, 3,005 people had enlisted for objections and suggestions on proposed Bhopal Master Plan. Of these 3,005, some failed to appear in the online hearing that began from August 9. Total 15 hearings were scheduled.

It is learnt that maximum objections were regarding increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), to change the catchment area into other use including residential, to remove the agriculture land from the category of forest land etc.

Most of the suggestions said that existing .25 FAR under Residential General (RG) 4, be increased. Others suggested that Low Density Residential area, currently .06%, be increased in Mendora, Mendori, Bairagarh and Chichli areas. The other suggestions which came in online hearing included change of catchment area category into other head in areas such as Ratibad, Bairagarh and Neelbad.

After the September 5 hearing, a final report would be presented to the government and it is up to the wisdom of government to decide that which suggestions could be incorporated in the draft of Bhopal Master Plan. The last Bhopal Master Plan was issued in 1995.

Notably, along with common citizens, many prominent persons including BJP MLA Krishna Gaur, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma etc appeared in the online hearing for proposed Bhopal master plan.

Read Also
Bhopal: A Few More Congress, BJP MLAs May Hop Their Parties
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CMO Tells Officials To Deal With Online Plaints Without Delay

Madhya Pradesh: CMO Tells Officials To Deal With Online Plaints Without Delay

Madhya Pradesh: Three Arrested For Committing Theft In Rehti

Madhya Pradesh: Three Arrested For Committing Theft In Rehti

Madhya Pradesh: 'Digvijaya Is Marketing Head Of Hatred Shop,' Says Bhupendra Singh

Madhya Pradesh: 'Digvijaya Is Marketing Head Of Hatred Shop,' Says Bhupendra Singh

Madhya Pradesh: Mangal Bhawan To Be Built In Chandgarh Kuti, Says CM Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh: Mangal Bhawan To Be Built In Chandgarh Kuti, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: BoM Organises Financial Inclusion Outreach Programme

Bhopal: BoM Organises Financial Inclusion Outreach Programme