Govt To Give Last Chance To Remaining People In Hearing Of Bhopal Master Plan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Online hearing on the draft of Bhopal Master Plan ended on August 31. To give last chance to those who could not appear in the earlier hearing due to any reason, the state government has decided to hold the last hearing for the remaining persons on September 5, said an official of Directorate Town and Country Planning.

Overall, 3,005 people had enlisted for objections and suggestions on proposed Bhopal Master Plan. Of these 3,005, some failed to appear in the online hearing that began from August 9. Total 15 hearings were scheduled.

It is learnt that maximum objections were regarding increasing the Floor Area Ratio (FAR), to change the catchment area into other use including residential, to remove the agriculture land from the category of forest land etc.

Most of the suggestions said that existing .25 FAR under Residential General (RG) 4, be increased. Others suggested that Low Density Residential area, currently .06%, be increased in Mendora, Mendori, Bairagarh and Chichli areas. The other suggestions which came in online hearing included change of catchment area category into other head in areas such as Ratibad, Bairagarh and Neelbad.

After the September 5 hearing, a final report would be presented to the government and it is up to the wisdom of government to decide that which suggestions could be incorporated in the draft of Bhopal Master Plan. The last Bhopal Master Plan was issued in 1995.

Notably, along with common citizens, many prominent persons including BJP MLA Krishna Gaur, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma etc appeared in the online hearing for proposed Bhopal master plan.

