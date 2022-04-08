Bhopal: Around 100 MP artists showcase work at 'Raza Parv'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Eminent film director and thinker Kumar Shahani inaugurated an exhibition at Art Gallery of Alliance Francaise in the city on Thursday evening

It was part of inaugural-day of a four-day ëRaza Parv,í organised by Raza Foundation, New Delhi and Alliance Francaise, Bhopal to celebrate centenary of painter late Sayed Haider Raza.

More than 100 artists from Madhya Pradesh have showcased their artworks including paintings, sculptures, graphics and photographs in the exhibition which impressed art lovers who were present in large numbers.

The artists included Akhilesh, Yusuf, Anil Ijeri, Bandana Kumari, Bhuri Bai , Devilal Patidar, Dharmendra, Girish Urkude, Vandana Nayak, Hansa Milan Kumar, Hemant Rao, Huma Khan, Keshav Raut, Nidhi Chopra, Nirmala Sharma, Robin David, Seema Ghuraya, Sonam Sikarwar, Suchita Rai, Shampa Shah, Tabassum Yusuf and others.

Besides, a movie ëLal Bhi Udas Ho Sakta Haií was screened. Directed by Amit Dutta, the film is based on the noted painter Ramkumar.

Besides, a play ëVinoba Smaraní directed by Rajendra Panchal will be staged at Gauranjali auditorium in Ravindra Convention Centre from 6.30pm on Friday. The play will be presented by Paraffin Ashram Roteda, Kota (Rajasthan).

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 12:20 AM IST