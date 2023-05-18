Bhopal: Arm wrestling competition held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): It was not a contest to win the heart of any princess, but arm wrestling was held on the cruise named Lake Princess that plies on Upper Lake. The strength of the arms was showcased on Wednesday at Boat Club at a promotional arm-wrestling tournament organised at the Lake Princess cruise. Bollywood actress Preeti Jhangiani is in Bhopal for the promotion of the upcoming Pro Paanja League along with her husband. Jhingyani and her husband Praveen Dabas told media persons that children have been playing arm wrestling games since childhood, but now the sport has been given an official form. There will be competitions also.’ In the event, many ace arm wrestlers took part.

THE ARM TWISTERS:

Sachin Tomar vs Shaad Khan (Best of Five)

Arvind Rajak vs Sujit Mahour (Best of Three)

Manish Kumar vs Mehboob Khan (Best of Three)

Asha Kumari vs Pooja Bhadauria (Best of Three)

Sonu Chaurasia vs Afzal Khan (Best of Three)