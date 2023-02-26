Bhopal: Applications invited for admissions to CM Rise Schools

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Tribal Affairs Department has issued directives for admission in 95 CM Rise Schools in the state and invited applications till March 1.

A target has been set to complete the admission process for academic session 2023-24 by March 13 in schools.

Principals have been directed to decide the number of vacant seats according to class-wise seating capacity. If more applications are received, admission will be given through lottery under which chits bearing the name of students will be taken out in presence of parents who will also be informed through SMS,WhatsApp.

Instructions have been given not to take screening test in any case of admission. The parents of children selected for admission will be required to submit necessary documents to concerned school by March 6. The parents who will not submit documents by the due date will be informed through SMS, WhatsApp call to submit the documents within three days.

