Bhopal: Anushruti Ends With Santoor Recital, Ghazals, Film Songs

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The live concert of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa-fame singer Sharad Sharma and troupe from Mumbai captivated the audience at Ravindra Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

It was part of the concluding-day of two-day Anushruti programme organised by state culture Department. Sharad, who hails from Ganjbasoda, Vidisha, presented popular film songs.

The event began with the santoor recital by Ninad Adhikari and his troupe from Bhopal under Ninad Vrind. He presented Raag Kirwani and Raag Bhairavi. Unmesh Banerjee accompanied him on tabla, Yash Bhojwani on keyboard, Shravan Shamsi on drums and Aditya Ahir on bass guitar.

It was followed by programme of ghazals presented by singer Salim Allahwale and his troupe from Bhopal. Moin Allahwale and Asim Allahwale accompanied him on tabla, Mohammed Sami on Handsonic, Arshad on guitar, Mohammed Rafiq Allahwale on vocal, Umaid Rashid on keyboard and Zakir Hussain on sarangi.

Training programme for public transport drivers planned

Principal Secretary to DGP and chief Community Police Scheme Vineet Kapoor said that a training programme will be conducted with the drivers of public transport and they will also be given safe auto badges.

Autorickshaw drivers working responsibly and for women's safety in all major tourist destinations will also be rewarded, he added.

Kapoor was speaking at an event ‘Suraksha : Samvad aur Sankalp’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board in the city on Saturday to mark Nirbhaya Diwas to raise awareness about violence against women. The event was also organised on the concept of making the city's means of transport, public means and tourist places safe for women.

“To convert the public tourist places of the state into safe spots, researchers at MANIT along with the Deemed Secretary will prepare an architectural plan,” said professor Surbhi Mehrotra from MANIT.

G S Saluja, superintending engineer, urban administration department, said, "Many important aspects have come to light in the audit conducted earlier by the tourism and the police departments. The urban development department is planning to complete them."

Besides, a felicitation ceremony was held in which auto drivers and best performers/change makers were feted.