Bhopal: Anti-black fungal Liposomal injections now on the market

BHOPAL: Anti-black fungal Liposomal injections are now available in the market and cost Rs 8,000-Rs10,000. Every day, about 200 to 250 injections are being distributed to private hospitals in the city under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration Department. Earlier, supply was under government control, but, now, it is free from government control. Anti-fungal injections are now available in open market.

However, government hospitals are administering lipid complex injections and Amphotericin to patients. The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Hamidia Hospital and others are being supplied lipid complex injections for Rs 3,000. Government hospitals blame social media for creating confusion in the minds of patients who always demands liposomal. Earlier, too, Amphotericin injections were administered to patients, who recovered well from the fungal infection.

As the number of cases of mucormycosis, or Black Fungus, rise across the state, premier health institutes, such as AIIMS, Bhopal, and others are facing an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat the infection.