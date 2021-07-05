Bhopal: Anti-black fungal Liposomal injections now on the market

BHOPAL: Anti-black fungal Liposomal injections are now available in the market and cost Rs 8,000-Rs10,000. Every day, about 200 to 250 injections are being distributed to private hospitals in the city under the supervision of the Food and Drug Administration Department. Earlier, supply was under government control, but, now, it is free from government control. Anti-fungal injections are now available in open market.
However, government hospitals are administering lipid complex injections and Amphotericin to patients. The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Hamidia Hospital and others are being supplied lipid complex injections for Rs 3,000. Government hospitals blame social media for creating confusion in the minds of patients who always demands liposomal. Earlier, too, Amphotericin injections were administered to patients, who recovered well from the fungal infection.
As the number of cases of mucormycosis, or Black Fungus, rise across the state, premier health institutes, such as AIIMS, Bhopal, and others are facing an acute shortage of Amphotericin-B, the drug used to treat the infection.
While some private hospitals where Black Fungus patients are undergoing treatment are expressing difficulty in procuring the drugs, family members of the patients say they are running from pillar to post to look for the drug. Patients of mucormycosis are admitted to AIIMS, Bhopal. For their treatment, a stock of Amphotericin-B injections was supplied there two days ago and, then, nephrotoxic lipid complex injections were supplied.
Not easily available
"Private hospitals are procuring Liposomal injections as theyíre now being sold in the open market. The injection isnít easily available, but, after making little effort, the private hospitals are managing to procure it. Weíre administering the lipid complex, which is also good for Black Fungus-infected patients." -Dr Lokendra Dave, medical superintendent, Hamidia Hospital