Bhopal: Another spell of rain likely in MP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain, thundershowers with lightning are likely to occur in eastern region of the state in next 24 hours. A yellow alert has been issued for rain and thundershowers with lightning for Sagar, Rewa, Jabalpur and Shahdol divisions and districts like Betul, Sidhi and Singrauli. Rain accompanied by hail had occurred in last week that had damaged crops on a large scale.

Meteorological department senior officer Ved Prakash Singh said, “Light thundershowers are likely to occur in Shahdol, Anuppur/ Amarkantak, North Balaghat, Dindori, Seoni and Umaria/ Bandhavgarh districts along with light rain in Sidhi and Singrauli from morning to noon,” he added.

On Sunday, Sidhi recorded 15mm rainfall while Satna recorded 13mm rainfall and Malajhkhand recorded 7mm. Khajuraho recorded 5.2mm rainfall and Damoh and Mandla recorded 1mm rainfall each.

A trough is extending from north-east Rajasthan to Assam across south Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan region, West Bengal, and Meghalaya. Another trough is extending from Bihar to south interior Karnataka across Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Telangana and North interior Karnataka at lower levels, meteorological department officials said.

