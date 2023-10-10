Bhopal: Anger Rising Among Senior MLAs After Their Names Did Not Figure In 4th List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Concern among senior legislators of the BJP is growing, since their names did not figure in the fourth list of candidates issued by the party leadership. Besides nine ministers, the party’s central leadership has yet to give consent for tickets to 58 legislators.

Since their tickets have been held back, these legislators feel the party may deny tickets to them for the ensuing election.

One of the senior leaders whose ticket has been held back is Sitasharan Sharma. Minister Paras Jain, Surendra Patwa, Mahendra Hardia, Harishankar Khatik and Nagendra Singh are still waiting for tickets.

Among the legislators Gopilal Jatav, Ramlalu Vaish, Thakurdas Nagwanshi, Rajendra Pandey and Bahadur Singh Chouhan are very senior. The party has yet to finalise their tickets. Apart from that, there are many legislators who are highly strung, since their names did not figure in the fourth list of candidates. The legislators, whose tickets have been held back, are meeting senior leaders of the party in Bhopal.

According to sources in the party, but for a few, tickets will not be denied to all the legislators.

Similarly, constituencies of some of the legislators may be changed, sources said.

Central poll committee to meet on Oct 15

The Central Election Committee of the BJP will hold its next meeting on October 15. The candidates for the rest of the 94 seats will be discussed at the meeting. According to sources, besides some legislators, the party may declare in the next list the candidates for 27 seats that it lost in 2018.

Parmar’s seat may be changed, party mulls over name of Bisen’s daughter

The BP has yet to give tickets to nine ministers. Yashodhara Raje has already refused the contest the upcoming election. Now, the BJP is mulling over fielding Inder Singh Parmar from Kalapipal instead of giving him a ticket from Shujalpur.

Nishant Khare is seeking a ticket from Mhow, the constituency of minister Usha Thakur.

The party is deliberating over whether tickets should be given to Gaurishankar Bisen or his daughter Mausam Bisen. The party may deny a ticket to Ramkhelawan Patel. A decision on giving tickets to Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Brajendra Yadav, OPS Bhadoria and Suresh Dhakad will be taken after a discussion with Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.