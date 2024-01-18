Bhopal: Anganwadi Centres To Come Up In Special Tribal Areas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state cabinet approved many works to be done under ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Adivasi Nyay Mahaabhiyan’. The cabinet passed the proposal for construction and operation of 194 new anganwadi centres for PM Janman programme in special tribal areas under ‘Saksham Anganwadi avan Poshan 2.0’. New centres will be opened in such human settlements of special backward tribes, which have population of 100 or more and where there is no anganwadi centre. These centres will be opened at the cost of Rs 15.70 crore.

Separate boys and girls hostels will be constructed near 110 human settlements at 55 places in 20 districts so that quality education and overall development of children could be ensured. The cabinet gave in principle consent for the construction of 125 multi-purpose centres for eleven activities in special backward tribal regions. The Centre will bear cent per cent construction cost. In principle consent was also given to connect human settlements of Baiga, Saharia, Bharia tribes and construct houses.

Even the villages of special backward tribes, having population till 100, will be connected with roads. The tribals who could not get houses under PMAY will get Rs 2 lakh for house construction. For toilet construction, Rs 12k will be given. They will also get Rs 27k in the form of 90 to 95 days labour under unskilled worker of MNREGA. As many as 978 roads of 2,403 km length and 50 bridges will be constructed in 981 human settlements devoid of any connectivity. In this regard, a whopping sum of Rs 2,354 crore will be invested in three years.

A new law college will be opened in Agar Malwa. The government also decided to amend Electricity Distribution Licence for the establishment of electricity and new and renewable energy equipment manufacturing sector.

MED COLLEGES TO START OPS SOON

Five new medical colleges of Seoni, Sheopur, Neemuch, Mandsaur and Singrauli will begin from the current session itself. For smooth operation of these colleges at the earliest, the government has amended medical recruitment norms under which posts of Professors, Assistant Professors etc will be filled through direct recruitment. Earlier these posts were filled through promotion.