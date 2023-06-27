Bhoapal: ‘Anand Ke Dham Jai Shri Ram’ contest

Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first batch of 40 winners of the ‘Anand Ke Dham Jai Shri Ram’ contest will leave for Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. They will take a flight to Prayagraj and from there leave for Ayodhya.

A total of 172 candidates were adjudged winners in the contest.

Later, others batches will take a flight from Bhopal to Lucknow and from there they will board a bus for Ayodhya. The candidates on batches of 40 members each will pay obeisance to ‘Ramlala’ in Ayodhya.

The online competition, based on ‘Ayodhya Kand’ was organised under the joint aegis of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan, Culture, Religious Trust and Dharmaswa and School Education Department on October 10, 2022.

A total of 25,448 candidates had registered for the contest and of these 22,852 appeared. School students from class 9 to 12 and other citizens participated in the contest.

