 Bhoapal: ‘Anand Ke Dham Jai Shri Ram’ contest
40 winners to leave for Ayodhya today.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 09:09 PM IST
Ayodhya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first batch of 40 winners of the ‘Anand Ke Dham Jai Shri Ram’ contest will leave for Ayodhya on Wednesday morning. They will take a flight to Prayagraj and from there leave for Ayodhya.

A total of 172 candidates were adjudged winners in the contest.

Later, others batches will take a flight from Bhopal to Lucknow and from there they will board a bus for Ayodhya. The candidates on batches of 40 members each will pay obeisance to ‘Ramlala’ in Ayodhya.

The online competition, based on ‘Ayodhya Kand’ was organised under the joint aegis of Tulsi Manas Pratishthan, Culture, Religious Trust and Dharmaswa and School Education Department on October 10, 2022.

A total of 25,448 candidates had registered for the contest and of these 22,852 appeared. School students from class 9 to 12 and other citizens participated in the contest.

45-day Summer Theatre Workshop Ends, Veerangna Jhalkari Staged By 25th Battalion’s Family Members...

Work Together To Win Assembly Polls: Nath

Bhopal: It Was Amazing, Say School Children After Interacting With PM

Bhopal: Recruitment Anomalies, BU Hands Over More Documents To Probe Panel

Six Held In Bhopal: 12-Yr-Old Girl Sold In Marriage, Deal Fixed At Rs 40,000

