Bhopal: An award on pattern of Padmashree to be given to tribal artists, says CM Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that an award on the pattern of Padmshree award will be given to tribal artists of Madhya Pradesh.

Chouhan made this announcement on Tuesday while having breakfast with 650 tribal artists, who participated in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas programme held at Jamboree Ground on Monday.

He said an award after the name of Raja Sangram Shah would be instituted. “The selected artists will be given awards on Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said.

He added that all 650 tribal artists who participated in Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas will also be given an incentive of Rs 5,000 to each.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:04 PM IST