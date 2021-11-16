Madhya Pradesh: Family set funeral pyre on road at village sans crematorium

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The family of a deceased was forced to set a funeral pyre on the main road in absence of crematorium at Piproda Khriya village in Guna district. The timely intervention by local administration and police, however, prevented the family from performing the last rites. The cremation rituals were later performed on a nearby field. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon, however, it came to fore on Monday. This was not the first incident as the villagers have been performing the last rites on an agricultural field in absence of any cremation ground in the village. Meanwhile, following the incident, the administration has allotted a place for cremation and started development work on the ground.

When contacted, city superintendent of police Akash Amalkar admitted that there was no crematorium in the village.

CSP said that since there is no crematorium or dedicated place for the last rites, the family members of Shrilal Prajapati decided to carry out the cremation ceremony on the main road. As soon as we came to know about it, a police team along with sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildar rushed to the spot and prevented them from performing the last rites on road. However after the cremation, the SDM and tehsildar visited the village and assigned a place for crematorium, said CSP, adding that development work has already started on the ground.

According to information, 60-year-old Prajapati, a resident of Piproda Khariya village under Bajrangarh police station had died on Saturday following prolonged illness. The family said that since there was no proper crematorium, the villagers have been performing the last rites of their near-and-dear ones on their agriculture fields. Deceased’s nephew Ghanshyam Prajapati said that his grandfather had only a small piece of land, which he had distributed among his three sons, including Shrilal Prajapati. Shrilal and two brothers had constructed their house on the land. Now with no land left with them, they were left with no option but to light the funeral pyre on the main road.

On Saturday, Shrilal’s family members and other villagers started preparing for the last rites on the main road. However, when the police and local administration received information about the same, they immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the family members from performing the last rites on the road. The body was shifted from the road and the pyre was later lit in a nearby field.

“It was a long-standing issue but the administration never took the matter seriously. Unlike other places where the crematorium has all required facilities, in our village forget about proper arrangement, we didn’t have a dedicated place for cremation till now”.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:51 AM IST