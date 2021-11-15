Madhya Pradesh: Selected teachers observe fast with family as protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Teachers selected for government schools and waiting for appointment letters observed Samuhik Upwas (Mass Fast) along with their family members at their homes on Monday.

“We demand that government should release the list till November 25 else we will intensify protest,” said state convener of selected teachers association, Amit Gautam.

Teachers Eligibility Exams were organised in 2018 to fill 20,679 posts of teachers by school education department and 7,924 posts of teachers by Tribal Welfare Department. After protests by selected candidates, school education department started recruitment drive from February 2020 for over 20,670 teachers.

Over 15,000 teachers selected for teaching in government schools are still waiting for appointment letters, he added.

