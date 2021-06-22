Bhopal: Although vaccine efficacy against Delta Plus not proven

BHOPAL: Even though it is not proven so far whether vaccines will be fully effective against the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant, doctors widely believe that one thing is sureóthat the vaccine will reduce the severity of the virus infection.

The Delta Plus variant of the Covid virus seems to be vaccine-resistant, so some doctors say that, prima facie, the vaccine will not have much impact on the Delta Plus variant. However, this has not been proven so far. This is creating panic in the public whenever they read that the Delta Plus variant has started making its ugly presence felt in various states.

Doctors have advised that it is better for the people to adhere to Covid protocols, such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. But, if people get both the doses of the vaccine one can be sure that it will reduce the severity of the infection.