Bhopal: All round development is priority of my govt: CM Chouhan

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday all round development of people was the top priority of the state government, hence its goal was to observe employment day every month to provide jobs to unemployed people and make them happy, as per the government spokesperson. The CM was addressing a gathering at the state level employment fair at Polytechnic Ground in Shahdol on Employment Day on Friday.

CM said, “On the occasion of the employment day on January 12 last, 5 lakh 26 thousand people were provided employment in the state. We have decided that lakhs of people will be linked with employment by organizing employment day again on March 29.” The CM also laid foundation stone and dedicated development works worth Rs 617 crore in Shahdol division.

He said now members of self-help groups would do the work of stitching school uniforms. They would also run ration distribution shops and manufacture ‘ready-to-eat’ food. These women would also be entrusted with the task of paddy purchase.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurates Rs 75 crore projects for Gwalior

“Our target is that the working womenof the state should earn at least Rs 10000 a month. The women of the group are manufacturing soap, turmeric-powder, oil, sanitizer etc. They will be connected to small industries, so as to remove their poverty and make them self-dependent”, he added.

He said 5 kg each free ration was being distributed to the poor sections of the state under Pradhan Mantri Anna Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Annapurna Yojana till March 2022. Similarly, arrangements were being made by the government to provide employment to the people by approving loans under various schemes. Turmeric powder is being prepared and sold in Shahdol district under the ‘Ek Zila Ek Utpad’ scheme. It is being sent to other states too.

He said employment opportunities would be provided to the unemployed in the state by producing herbs in many areas for medicinal cultivation. By selling these products the unemployed would be able to earn income. There was also good availability of environment and land to produce medicinal herbs in abundance in different areas of the state.

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:02 PM IST