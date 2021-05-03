Bhopal: All accredited journalists to be treated as frontline workers, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that state government has decided to declare all accredited journalists as frontline workers fighting the Covid pandemic.

“Journalists put their life at risk to cover pandemic and other issues. Government will take care of them,” Chouhan said here on Monday.

Last month, state government had said that it will constitute a Journalists’ Committee to redress the grievances of media persons. Committee will prepare a code of conduct for the journalists, Chouhan had stated while interacting with a delegation of media persons. He had also said that state media centre will be developed at Malviya Nagar in the city for the journalists.

The delegation had gifted a banyan sapling to chief minister and also thanked him for providing financial aid to two ailing journalists - Sunil Tiwari and Narendra Kulshreshth.