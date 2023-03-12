e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: All India Congress Committee appoints Three district presidents

As part of exercise to make Congress ready for Assembly elections, the executive committee of Madhya Pradesh Congress was constituted on January 22.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 12:02 AM IST
Representative Image/ PTI

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All India Congress Committee appointed three district Congress presidents on Saturday.

As part of exercise to make Congress ready for Assembly elections, the executive committee of Madhya Pradesh Congress was constituted on January 22. The new body announced by AICC organisational general secretary KC Venugopal has 50 vice-presidents and 150 general secretaries. The names of 64 presidents of District Congress Committees (rural and urban) were also been announced.

The appointments kicked off controversy. The appointment of Arvind Bagdi who was appointed as Indore city president, Mohan Dakse as Khandwa city and Manoj Bhartkar (rural) was put on hold by the AICC.

On Saturday, the AICC issued the appointment orders for presidents of Indore Rural, Mandsaur and Chhatarpur districts. Sadashiv Yadav is the Indore District Congress president, Vipin Jain is president of Mandsaur district and Lakhan Patel is president of Chhatarpur District Congress Committee. Sadashiv Yadav and Lakhan Patel were handling the same responsibility earlier.

