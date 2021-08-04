Bhopal: All for a child, man makes cousin to rape his wife to impregnate her

BHOPAL: The desire of a child stooped a man such low that he made his cousin forcibly impregnate his wife. The woman was sexually assaulted repeatedly for five days. Police have booked the woman’s husband, his cousin and aunt.

The couple had married two years ago and had been trying for a baby. The cops have booked a 24-year-old man, his cousin Shadab (name changed) 24 and Shadab’s mother. Police have also booked the woman’s in-laws as they prevented her from filing a police complaint.

Shadab allegedly raped a woman in front of her husband, police said. The woman’s husband even shot the incident on his phone.

The 21-year-old woman from Shajapur was married to the accused two years ago. The couple had been trying for a child but failed. Recently, the man took her to a village in Gunga where his maternal aunt (mother’s sister) lived. The man’s aunt had called the couple to take them to a tantrik.

The couple reached the village on July 21. According to SHO Ramesh Rai Shadab’s mother took the woman to her son’s room where her (victim’s ) husband was already present. Shadab's mother left the woman in the room with two men and locked the door from outside, said SHO.

The woman’s husband and Shadab tied her to the bed and the latter allegedly raped her, police said. The complainant told police that her husband filmed the incident to force her to sleep with Shadab. The incident took place on July 21, this year. The woman was violated repeatedly for next five days, said the Gunga police.

The woman on returning home with her husband on July 27, told her mother-in-law about the brutality she was subjected to. However, her in-laws warned her to keep mum.

The victim then confided in her mother. On August 1, the duo approached Kalapeepal police and lodged a complaint. The police later transferred the case diary to Bhopal as the incident took place here.

The Gunga police have booked the accused, his mother, victim’s husband and in-laws for the crime. No arrest has been made so far, hunt is on to nab the culprits, said the SHO.