Bhopal: Crime branch books four cops for indulging in gambling

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch of the police has booked four cops for indulging in gambling in Chhola Mandir area and sent them to lines, said police officials on Sunday.

This was the second such action against cops in the state capital in a span of two days for their involvement in criminal activities.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) crime branch Gopal Dhakad said the department had taken the action after receiving information about their crime.

A team had reached Chhola Mandir area and arrested 12 persons including four cops, who were gambling.

Three of the cops are posted to the Chhola Mandir police station and one is in office of ASP Zone 4.

The cops had also seized Rs 26,600 from the gamblers, he added.

The accused cops have been identified as assistant sub- inspector (ASI) Shadan Singh, constables Ganesh, Ramraj and Dhirendra.

A departmental instituted an inquiry against the cops and served a notice to the SHO Chhola Mandir AS Maurya.

Earlier, on Friday seven cops of the Aishbagh police station were suspended for their being hand in gloves with the persons running a gambling racket.