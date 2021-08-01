Madhya Pradesh: 13 sustain injuries as bus overturns on Bhopal-Sagar highway

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): Thirteen passengers sustained injuries after a sleeper coach bus overturned on the Bhopal-Sagar highway, in Vidisha on Sunday morning, the police said.

The condition of three of the injured is critical. The accident occurred at around 5.40am near Hirnai village on the highway. It is about 50 km from Bhopal.

Civil Lines police station in charge Kamlesh Soni said that the bus, carrying 22 passengers, was heading towards Sagar from Bhopal. Thirteen passengers were injured and the condition of three of them was critical, the official said.

The three critically injured were referred to Bhopal for treatment, he said. A case has been registered against the bus driver, he added.

(with inputs from PTI)