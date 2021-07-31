Bhopal: 60 nursing homes of state lose licence for flouting protocol

BHOPAL: State government on Saturday cancelled licence of 60 nursing homes, including 10 in state capital, for non-adherence to guidelines and protocol. The decision was taken after health department’s investigations at regular intervals detected several short comings. Despite repeated notices, these nursing homes failed to remove short comings.

Most of the nursing homes whose licence was revoked are from Bhopal and Indore. MP Nursing Homes Association general secretary Dr Anup Hazela said, “Licence of 60 nursing homes of the state has been cancelled. These nursing homes came into existence during second wave of corona and did not follow any protocol and guideline. This is the reason, their licenses were cancelled. More or less it is the same story with other nursing homes in the state as they too came into existence during the pandemic and hardly followed rules and regulations.”

CMHO (Bhopal) Dr Prabhakar Tiwari said, “From time to time, lacunas were detected during investigation. They were served notices but as no improvement was witnessed, the department decided to cancel their licence.”