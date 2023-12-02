Bhopal: All Eyes On Outcome Of High-Profile Seats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): On On the day of the counting of votes, all eyes will be glued on the results of the assembly seats of heavyweight candidates of BJP and Congress. The results of these seats are going to decide the political fate of these bigwigs.

Budhni

The Budhni assembly constituency is one of the most high-profile seats of the state as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan contested from here for the sixth time. Congress fielded actor Vikram Mastal against him. So far, the CM has remained unchallenged from this seat. Even though the people know the possible outcome, discussions are going on about the victory margin of the winning candidate.

Chhindwara

The Chhindwara assembly seat is yet another high-profile seat as Congress state president Kamal Nath contested from here. The BJP did hectic campaigning during the electioneering to clip the wings of Nath. BJP has fielded Vivek Bunti Sahu against him. Nath has remained undefeated for several elections.

Dimni

Dimni in Gwalior shot to limelight when BJP fielded Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar from there. During the electioneering, a major controversy involving his son generated enough heat at national level. Everyone is eager to know whether the controversy is going to prove costly to Tomar or he is going to pull victory. Congress has fielded Ravindra Singh Tomar against him.

Indore 1

Indore 1 attracted the attention of everyone when BJP gave ticket to stalwart Kailash Vijayvargiya. He contested against Sanjay Shukla who is having a fine grip on the constituency.

Narsinghpur

The Narsinghpur assembly seat has generated enough interest among the people as BJP has fielded Union minister Prahalad Singh Patel. The big OBC face contested against Congress candidate Lakhan Singh Patel. Rumours have it that if BJP wins the election and goes for a new CM face then it would search for an OBC face.

Churhat

The Churhat assembly seat is going to decide the political career of former leader of opposition and son of ex-CM Arjun Singh, Ajay Singh. He once again fought election against BJP candidate Shardendu Tiwari. Singh had lost the last assembly election. Henceforth, stakes are high in this election.

Lahar

The election result of Lahar Assembly seat of Gwalior Chambal seat would decide the future of leader of opposition Dr Govind Singh. BJP fielded Amrish Sharma against him.

Datia

The Datia assembly seat is creating ripples as the exit polls indicated that BJP candidate and Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra is said to be in close fight with Congress candidate Rajendra Bharti.

Rau

Congress candidate from Rau assembly seat Jitu Patwari’s rise in politics has been mercurial. He shot to fame all of a sudden and even became close to Rahul Gandhi. But in this election, he is on a sticky wicket. He was fighting election against BJP candidate Madhu Verma who is an experienced leader.