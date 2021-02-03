Bhopal: All 15 accused arrested in Morena spurious liquor death case

BHOPAL: The Morena police, on Wednesday, arrested all the 15 accused in the spurious liquor case, in which 26 people had died in two villages of the district. Twenty-six people had died after consuming spurious liquor in the two villages of Manpur and Chera, under Bagchini police station of Morena district, in January.

The chief minister had constituted a three-member special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case. Taking strict action, the chief minister has also removed the collector and the SP of the district.

The new SP, Sunil Pandey, formulated a strategy and exposed the illegal liquor factory running in the area. Pandey said that the accused in the case used to work with illegal liquor traders. They got the idea of manufacturing liquor themselves, started purchasing raw material from Agra and started production. Not only that, but they also purchased the bottles for packaging and printed fake labels and holograms to fix on the bottles.

Now, all the 15 accused of the case have been arrested and the police have demolished the illegal constructions of the accused.