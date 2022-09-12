Bhopal: Albedazole to be distributed to children of age 1-19 yrs in MP on National Deworming Day

Pixabay

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): All children and adolescent girls in the age group of from 1 year to 19 years will be given pill of Albedazole for getting rid of stomach worms on National Deworming Day on September 13.

And on September 16, pill for worm relief will be given to children left out from the consumption of Albedazole. The objective of National Deworming Day is to prevent soil borne worm infection, increase health and nutrition level by decriminalizing children, adolescent girls, according to their age, according to health department officials.

Under this, all children of 1 to 19 years will be decimated in government aided schools, tribal ashram schools, private aided schools, union territory schools, madrassas, local body schools, anganwadi centers and child care institutes operated under Juvenile Justice Act 2015. The tablets of Albedazole will be fed by trained staff to children in private, government, Anganwadi, child correction homes, ashrams and hostels.

For this purpose, under the Juvenile Justice Act 2015, child care institutes such as children's homes, children's homes, girls' homes, children's observation homes, etc. were visited by field health workers and under their supervision, all such children were targeted to take Albedazole tablets.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr. Prabhakar Tiwari said that children in the age group of one to 19 years are unable to develop their mental and physical development properly due to the presence of worms in their stomach. Children remain sick and weak. There is also blood loss. The child feels tiredness. When there is a worm in the stomach of the child, the worm sucks the nutritious food and blood of the child. Due to which children become weak and malnourished even after taking enough food. They also become anemic. Their physical and mental development stops. To overcome the lack of physical and mental development of children, tablet of Albedazole is given, CMHO added.