Bhopal: AIMIM Seeks Nod To Offer Prayers At MPCC Office On Bakrid

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh unit of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party All India Majlish-E- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has sent a letter to Congress Rajya Sabha Member Digvijaya Singh, seeking permission to offer sacrifice (of goat) and offer special namaz at the office of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) in Bhopal on Thursday.

The Secretary of AIMIM party (Madhya Pradesh), Peerzada Taukir Nizami has said that to end hatred in the country, Rahul Gandhi has opened Mohabbat ki Dukan (Shop of Love). However, Madhya Pradesh Congress is following path of hard Hindutva.

He said festivals of one specific religion were being held at Congress office. Idols of deities are consecrated at Congress office and Hanuman Chalisa is recited. “You should do (such) things, we don’t have objection. But stop blackmailing Muslims in the name of vote bank,” he wrote.

He added that if Congress was a secular party, then why was it not celebrating festivals of dalits, Muslims and tribals. “You need 100% votes from these communities but you are working at the behest of Sangh and BJP,” he asserted. He said if Congress was really secular, then permission should be given to Muslims to offer sacrifice and hold special namaz at MPCC office.

Home min hits back

Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra took a swipe on Digvijaya Singh by saying that Singh should give reply to AIMIM’s demand. He accused Singh of being pseudo-secular and rejecting Hindu and Hindutava.

Read Also Bhopal: Asia Pacific Power Lifting And Bench Press Championship