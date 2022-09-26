e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: AIIMS to display major info in Hindi at prime locations

AIIMS, Bhopal director Dr Ajay Singh directed to ensure maximum official work in the official language Hindi to achieve various targets set by the Government of India and the Department of Official Language.

Monday, September 26, 2022
Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS, Bhopal director Dr Ajay Singh said that information should be provided and displayed in official language Hindi at prime locations of various departments of AIIMS. He was addressing a meeting of Departmental Official Language Implementation Committee of AIIMS on Monday.

Dr Singh directed to increase the work of official language Hindi in the institute and ensure maximum official work in the official language Hindi to achieve various targets set by the Government of India and the Department of Official Language.

Colonel (Dr) Ajit Kumar, Deputy Director (Administration) while expressing satisfaction with the Hindi work in the institute assured to ensure all possible efforts to increase Hindi work in the institute.

article-image

