 Bhopal: AIIMS Signs MoU To Boost 'Happiness' Among Staff, Students & Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: AIIMS Signs MoU To Boost 'Happiness' Among Staff, Students & Patients

Bhopal: AIIMS Signs MoU To Boost 'Happiness' Among Staff, Students & Patients

Dr. Rekhi emphasized the role of positive thinking and how it impacts our emotional thinking and influences our work.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 01:13 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Institute Of Medical Science, Bhopal singed an MoU between the Rekhi Foundation of Happiness for an academic collaboration, which will further facilitate the understanding of the science of happiness.

“Centre of Happiness AIIMS Bhopal” was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh , Executive director and CEO AIIMS Bhopal on August 4 2023. Since its inception, the centre worked on science of happiness for the benefit of the students, faculty, patients of chronic disease and their caregivers.

Read Also
Swachh Survekshan 2023: Bhopal Now In Top 5
article-image

The centre organized a CME program on “Happiness the Forgotten Aspect and Science of Happiness.”  Medical students, nursing students as well as faculty of AIIMS Bhopal had an enlightening session on “ Who’s running your life- you or your monkey brain?” delivered by Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, who is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and chairman Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the science of Happiness at IIT Kharagpur.

Dr Rekhi emphasized the role of positive thinking and how it impacts our emotional thinking and influences our work.

Prof. Ajai Singh, the executive director and CEO of AIIMS Bhopal  emphasised that doctors, medical students and paramedics at medical Institutions face immense stress. And developing a scientific understanding of happiness will help individuals be more optimistic and appreciative of themselves and others. 

Read Also
Bhopal: Swami Vivekananda’s 100-Year-Old Prediction On India Has Come True, Says CM Yadav At Youth...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Labourer Dies After Falling Into 22 Feet Deep Pit Of Sewer Line In Satna; Body Taken Out After 6...

MP: Labourer Dies After Falling Into 22 Feet Deep Pit Of Sewer Line In Satna; Body Taken Out After 6...

Bhopal: AIIMS Signs MoU To Boost 'Happiness' Among Staff, Students & Patients

Bhopal: AIIMS Signs MoU To Boost 'Happiness' Among Staff, Students & Patients

Bhopal: Swami Vivekananda’s 100-Year-Old Prediction On India Has Come True, Says CM Yadav At Youth...

Bhopal: Swami Vivekananda’s 100-Year-Old Prediction On India Has Come True, Says CM Yadav At Youth...

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Surya Namaskar With School Children On National Youth Day

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Performs Surya Namaskar With School Children On National Youth Day

MP: Six Arrested For Murdering Woman, Looting Ornaments

MP: Six Arrested For Murdering Woman, Looting Ornaments