Bhopal: AIIMS Signs MoU To Boost 'Happiness' Among Staff, Students & Patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All India Institute Of Medical Science, Bhopal singed an MoU between the Rekhi Foundation of Happiness for an academic collaboration, which will further facilitate the understanding of the science of happiness.

“Centre of Happiness AIIMS Bhopal” was inaugurated by Prof. (Dr.) Ajai Singh , Executive director and CEO AIIMS Bhopal on August 4 2023. Since its inception, the centre worked on science of happiness for the benefit of the students, faculty, patients of chronic disease and their caregivers.

The centre organized a CME program on “Happiness the Forgotten Aspect and Science of Happiness.” Medical students, nursing students as well as faculty of AIIMS Bhopal had an enlightening session on “ Who’s running your life- you or your monkey brain?” delivered by Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, who is an alumnus of IIT Kharagpur and chairman Rekhi Centre of Excellence for the science of Happiness at IIT Kharagpur.

Dr Rekhi emphasized the role of positive thinking and how it impacts our emotional thinking and influences our work.

Prof. Ajai Singh, the executive director and CEO of AIIMS Bhopal emphasised that doctors, medical students and paramedics at medical Institutions face immense stress. And developing a scientific understanding of happiness will help individuals be more optimistic and appreciative of themselves and others.