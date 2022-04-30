Bhopal: Agriculture scientists present papers on making farmers financially empowered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Agricultural scientists and research scholars discussed the use of the latest technologies in the economic empowerment of farmers. They held discussion in the Ph.D Colloquium organised at Noronha Academy of Administration.

A discussion was held on agriculture and rural development in the session in which 11 Ph.D. scholars presented their research papers. The agricultural scientists also deliberated upon increasing production in the agricultural sector, which is the basis of the rural economy and reducing costs .

Presiding over the session, director of Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University, Jabalpur, Dr. SB Nahatkar asked the researchers to participate in the development of Madhya Pradesh through research. He told us to conduct research in a scientific way and tell us what we should do to make agriculture more profitable?

He said that a comparative study of the techniques adopted in different fields of agriculture should be done. He told to study the effective measures to be taken for necessary changes to be made in the methods to be adopted. Prepare a research paper by studying the changes and effects of welfare schemes run by the government in the lives of farmers.

In the discussions held, the agricultural scientists hoped that the research work done by PhD scholars will prove beneficial in making farmers financially empowered and prosperous by improving agriculture.

