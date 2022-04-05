Bhopal, Agar-Malwa, Seoni and Khandwa report highest sex ratio of 1200:1000 at birth in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Four districts - Bhopal, Agar Malwa, Seoni and Khandwa - have 1200 or above girls per 1000 boys at time of birth. Other 16 districts have reported sex ratio either 1000 or above in Madhya Pradesh.

Sex ratio improved up to 449 points in 29 districts, according to annual report -2021-2022 issued by health department on the basis of data NFHS (National Family Health Survey) 2019-2021. As per National health Mission (NHM) officials the report was released a couple of months ago.

As per the report, as many as 20 districts have reported sex ratio above the state average and they are Bhopal, Indore, Sheopur, Bhind, Tikamgarh, Shahdol, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Agar, Shajapur, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Betul, Seoni, Mandla and Chhindwara.

National Health Mission (NHM) is doing its level best in this direction and It will focus on 30 districts for improvement in sex ratio KD Tripathi, deputy secretary health

However, 31 districts reported murky picture of state as they either have sex ratio below state average or show declining trend. The average sex ratio of Madhya Pradesh, as per report, is 956 females per 1000 males.

Twenty districts of the state have reported sex ratio above average ration of state while 20 other districts have reported below the average sex ratio.

Those districts which have below state average sex ratio include Morena, Gwalior, Datia, Guna, Ashok Nagar, Sagar, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Satna, Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, Harda, Burhanpur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, and Umaria.

NHM is consistently working for improvement in sex ratio. Our hard work paid dividends. We will continue our effort in this regard. Amit Jain, NHM Programme Manager

While 11 districts like Dindori, Rajgarh, Ujjain, Barwani, Shivpuri, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Katni, Balaghat, which have reported declining trend of sex ratio.

As per Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, (PNDT Act), strict provision has been made to check sex determination. Even the Aact has provision of 5 years imprisonment and suspension of licenses of hospitals and nursing homes till disposal of court cases. Besides, there is provision of fine of Rs 1 lakh.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 08:17 PM IST