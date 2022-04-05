Bhopal: MANIT female students stage protest against poor facilities

Female students of B. Tech of the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) in the state capital staged a protest over hostel timings and mess food.

More than 300 girl students sat outside hostel number-12 at 9 pm on Monday. After an assurance from the hostel management, the protest ended at 11.30 pm. The students have warned that if no solution is done, they will protest again.

The girl students said that they are stopped from going out in the name of Covid guidelines. Entry is allowed only up to 10 pm. If they are late by 10-15 minutes, they are asked to sleep in the mess. The time for entering the hostel at night should be extended. Entry must be allowed till 11 pm. They have been making this request to the authorities for long but to no avail. About 500 B.tech students live in the hostel.

The students also alleged that they have to pay Rs 12,000 for food per semester. The food that is being given is not fit to eat. The chaos prevailing in the hostel is not being resolved. They have been eating food from outside for some days, but it is very expensive. This problem has been increasing continuously for three days. The girl students allege that food is being served in dirty utensils.

The students said that there is no Internet facility in their hostel. They don't even get a proper signal on mobile in their rooms. “Even strolling is not allowed in the hostel garden, which is part of our hostel, as they do not have arrangements to protect us inside our own hostel. Washrooms are also not being cleaned,” students said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:36 PM IST