Bhopal: After Shah’s Entry Murali Sidelined

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Polsani Muralidhar Rao has been sidelined after Union Minister Amit Shah has taken the command of the ensuing assembly election.

Shah has handed over all the poll-related responsibilities to Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav and chairman of the election management committee Narendra Singh Tomar.

Shah is interacting with state party president VD Sharma about the organisational issues. Rao has been prevented from interfering in anything.

He was monitoring the functioning the party’s social media team and prepared a Jan Akanksha programme for which he converted a government house into an office.

Besides he was interfering in election surveys and various other activities of the party organisation. Al the responsibilities of Rao have been handed over to other leaders.

According to sources, Rao involved many agencies in the election. Now, the assignments, given to the agencies, are being handed over to others. At a meeting, Shah clearly told the party leaders that they should consult Yadav and Tomar before taking any decision.

It is clear that Shah is not giving any importance to Rao. Since there were controversies because of Rao’s statements, he was relieved of all the responsibilities. Although he will be the in charge yet he cannot take any decision without consulting Yadav.

