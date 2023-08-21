Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur on his death anniversary by offering flowers on his photograph in the residence auditorium.

Chouhan also recalled the contribution of Gaur. The CM tweeted that- "Synonymous with service and dedication, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh respected Babulal Gaur will always be remembered for his contribution in the upliftment of labourers and weaker sections and development of Madhya Pradesh. His inspirational personality as an ideal worker is imitable for all of us."

Gaur was born on June 2, 1930 in Naugir Village, Pratapgarh District (Uttar Pradesh). He was a founding member of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh. Late Gaur was first elected as an Independent MLA in 1974 in the by-election of Bhopal South Assembly Constituency.

From the year 1977 to the year 2003, he won the assembly elections for seven consecutive terms from the Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency. Gaur passed away on 21 August 2019.

