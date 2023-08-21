 Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Gaur passed away on 21 August 2019.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid tribute to former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur on his death anniversary by offering flowers on his photograph in the residence auditorium.

Chouhan also recalled the contribution of Gaur. The CM tweeted that- "Synonymous with service and dedication, former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh respected Babulal Gaur will always be remembered for his contribution in the upliftment of labourers and weaker sections and development of Madhya Pradesh. His inspirational personality as an ideal worker is imitable for all of us."

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress Chief Kharge To Address Rally In Sagar
article-image

Gaur was born on June 2, 1930 in Naugir Village, Pratapgarh District (Uttar Pradesh). He was a founding member of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh. Late Gaur was first elected as an Independent MLA in 1974 in the by-election of Bhopal South Assembly Constituency.

From the year 1977 to the year 2003, he won the assembly elections for seven consecutive terms from the Govindpura Vidhan Sabha constituency. Gaur passed away on 21 August 2019.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Hands Over Appointment Letters To 287 Doctors
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: CM Chouhan Pays Homage To Former Chief Minister Gaur On His Death Anniversary

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: Drunk Man Run Over By Train In Sukhi Sewaniya

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact

Bhopal: District Court Sets Asides ACP Order, Calls It Error Of Law & Fact

Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior

Caught ON CCTV: 4 Girls Team Up To Execute Chocolate Heist At Super Market In Gwalior

Bhopal: Man, Son-In-Law Held For Trafficking 100 Kg Cannabis

Bhopal: Man, Son-In-Law Held For Trafficking 100 Kg Cannabis