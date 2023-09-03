Bhopal: After remaining in BJP For 55 Years, Ex-MLA Shekhawat Joins Cong

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly a dozen BJP leaders including sitting BJP MLA from Kolaras Virendra Singh Raghuwanshi, former BJP MLA Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat from Badnawar Assembly constituency, BSP leader Chandra Bhushan Bundela (Guddu Bhaiyya) and Prabhudayal Khatik joined Congress on Saturday.

The other leaders including Chhedilal Pandey, Shivam Pandey from Katni, Arvind Dhakad from Shivpuri, Anshu Raghuvanshi from Guna, Keshav Yadav from Bhind and Ashish Agarwal Golu, nephew of former home minister Umashankar Gupta, Mahendra Pratap Singh from Narmadapuram also accepted Congress party’s membership.

Speaking on the occasion, state Congress president Kamal Nath said, “There is no need for us to apologise to people. During our 15-month old government, we built cowsheds, waived farm loans and worked for people’s welfare. We committed no sin.” A huge gathering was seen in front of MPCC office. Bundela with his hundreds of supporters reached MPCC office in convoy. BJP MLA Raghuvanshi arrived with supporters in large fleet of vehicles.

‘My late father will be happy’

Chandra Bhushan Bundela said that he was returning home after a long time. “My father late Sujan Singh Bendela will be happy that his son Guddu has joined back Congress party,” he said. He claimed that BJP would be wiped out from Bundelkhand and Kamal Nath would become the chief minister in MP.

‘Corruption has peaked in BJP’

Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, 72, said, “BJP has lost values and principles. The leaders who nourished BJP are being neglected. People whom I defeated in elections were bought for Rs 35 crore each. They worked to defeat me.” He also attacked union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. “After Scindia and his supporters joined BJP, corruption and loot in the party has peaked. Today, BJP grassroots worker are dejected”. He had been with saffron party for last 55 years.

‘Was harassed’

Virendra Raghuwanshi alleged that the BJP ministers had been harassing him for long. “The ministers loyal to Jyotiraditya ensured that no work gets done in my constituency,” he said. He added that since new BJP leaders came in the party, the old and loyal leaders were ignored.