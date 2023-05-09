Bhopal: After Anoop claims ticket, politics in Gwalior-Chambal region heats up

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Politics has heated up in the Gwalior-Chambal region after former minister Anoop Mishra has claimed that he will contest assembly election from Gwalior south seat.

Mishra met party’s state president VD Sharma on Sunday and desired to fight election from Gwalior south seat.

Former legislator from this seat Narayan Singh Kushwaha also met Sharma on Monday and wished to contest the ensuing polls from Gwalior south seat.

Besides, former minister Imarti Devi met Sharma and national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash.

BJP begins damage-control exercise

The BJP began damage-control exercise after former minister Deepak Joshi had defected to the Congress.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and state party president VD Sharma at his residence on Monday.

They discussed the party’s election strategy and how to retain the disgruntled leaders.

After that, Shivprakash held a meeting with district in-charges and presidents of the BJP’s district units at the party office. He took feedback on the BJP’s position at grassroots as well as on the discontented leaders in districts. They also discussed how to mollify those leaders.