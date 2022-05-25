Bhopal: Affiliation between Mahar Regiment and INS Kolkata solemnised

Affiliation of the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army and INS Kolkata of the Indian Navy was formally solemnised onboard INS Kolkata at Mumbai on Wednesday |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Affiliation of the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army and INS Kolkata of the Indian Navy was formally solemnised aboard INS Kolkata at Mumbai on Wednesday as per official release.

The affiliation between sister services of the Indian Armed Forces was instituted in 1990 to foster spirit of co-operation, understanding and jointmanship. The affiliation is, thus, a symbol of inter-service camaraderie that goes a long way in execution of integrated operations in modern warfare.

Lieutenant General C Bansi Ponnappa, AVSM, VSM, Adjutant General (AG) of Indian Army who is also the Colonel of Mahar Regiment Sagar and Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, NM, Flag Officer Commanding, Western Fleet (FOCWF) signed the Charter of Affiliation. It is expected that this affiliation will further foster the spirit of co-operation and common understanding between the two sister services.

The solemnise ceremony began with paying rich tributes to the ‘Fallen Heroes’ followed by inspection of the Joint Army - Navy Ceremonial Guard. After the welcome address by Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, the charter of affiliation was read out and signed and exchanged between the Colonel of the Mahar Regiment and FOC WF.

On the occasion, the Colonel of Mahar Regiment and FOC WF re-emphasised their determination to achieve the aims listed in the Charter of Affiliation.

The Mahar Regiment since its raise on October 1, 1941 (Sagar district), has fought with unique distinction and honour, emerging victorious on several battlefields and has been awarded nine Battle Honours and 12 Theatre Honours post- independence, a rare feat by any Infantry Regiment. The Regiment has earned numerous gallantry awards including Param Vir Chakra (PVC) and Ashok Chakra (AC), highest war and peacetime gallantry awards respectively and holds an enviable status among elite Infantry Regiments.