Bhopal: Adulterated Mawa Worth Rs 2.5L Seized

Picture for representation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bhopal seized nine quintals of adulterated mawa from the Bhopal junction railway station on Friday, officials said. GRP TI Zaheer Khan said the GRP personnel had been conducting checking on the Bhopal junction railway station on Friday noon.

When the officials were checking the goods being unloaded from a train, they came across a parcel, appearing to be suspicious. As soon as they opened it, they found nine quintals of mawa kept inside it.

Officials informed the Food and Drug Administration personnel, who reached the spot in no time. After inspection, the mawa was found to be adulterated, and its cost was estimated to be around Rs 2.5 lakh. The mawa was seized and the officials are probing the case.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)