 Bhopal Administration To Finalise Firecracker Sale Sites And Explosive Storage Limits Ahead Of Diwali As Halalpura Market Relocation Awaits High Court Decision
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Administration To Finalise Firecracker Sale Sites And Explosive Storage Limits Ahead Of Diwali As Halalpura Market Relocation Awaits High Court Decision

Bhopal Administration To Finalise Firecracker Sale Sites And Explosive Storage Limits Ahead Of Diwali As Halalpura Market Relocation Awaits High Court Decision

Bhopal administration will meet police, municipal and departmental officials on Thursday to finalise temporary firecracker sale locations and explosive storage limits ahead of Diwali. Following recent fire incidents, authorities are strengthening safety measures. Meanwhile, the proposed relocation of Halalpura's firecracker market to Bairagarh Kalan awaits a High Court decision.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 09:12 PM IST
Bhopal Administration To Finalise Firecracker Sale Sites And Explosive Storage Limits Ahead Of Diwali As Halalpura Market Relocation Awaits High Court Decision
Bhopal Administration To Finalise Firecracker Sale Sites And Explosive Storage Limits Ahead Of Diwali As Halalpura Market Relocation Awaits High Court Decision | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration will meet police, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other departmental officials on Thursday to identify safe locations for temporary retail firecracker shops along with the explosive storage quantities ahead of Diwali.

Permissions for retail outlets will be processed after the proposed sites are assessed for safety and necessary arrangements are finalised.

According to the district administration, after the sequence of fire incidents across the city, additional precautions were being taken to prevent loss of life during the festive season.

Read Also
Bhopal Master Plan Draws 15,000 Objections Over Land Use, TNCP Begins Scrutiny; Only Government Can...
Bhopal Master Plan Draws 15,000 Objections Over Land Use, TNCP Begins Scrutiny; Only Government Can...

The Halalpura firecracker market in Bairagarh has 15 wholesale shops and five large warehouses.

Following a fire at a shop on June 12, the administration proposed relocating the market to Bairagarh Kalan to reduce risks in the residential area.

Collector Priyank Mishra told Free Press that additional precautions are being taken to prevent any loss of life during the festive season, adding that fire brigade preparedness and other safety arrangements would be reviewed.

Read Also
Bhopal Women's Commission Hears 51 Cases Including Rape Allegation, ₹10 Lakh Dowry Harassment...
Bhopal Women's Commission Hears 51 Cases Including Rape Allegation, ₹10 Lakh Dowry Harassment...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source