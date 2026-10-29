Bhopal Administration To Finalise Firecracker Sale Sites And Explosive Storage Limits Ahead Of Diwali As Halalpura Market Relocation Awaits High Court Decision | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration will meet police, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other departmental officials on Thursday to identify safe locations for temporary retail firecracker shops along with the explosive storage quantities ahead of Diwali.

Permissions for retail outlets will be processed after the proposed sites are assessed for safety and necessary arrangements are finalised.

According to the district administration, after the sequence of fire incidents across the city, additional precautions were being taken to prevent loss of life during the festive season.

The Halalpura firecracker market in Bairagarh has 15 wholesale shops and five large warehouses.

Following a fire at a shop on June 12, the administration proposed relocating the market to Bairagarh Kalan to reduce risks in the residential area.

Collector Priyank Mishra told Free Press that additional precautions are being taken to prevent any loss of life during the festive season, adding that fire brigade preparedness and other safety arrangements would be reviewed.