Bhopal: Adhere to Covid norms, CBSE to schools ahead of Class 10, 12 term-2 exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday issued guidelines to schools for conducting the term two examination of classes 10 and 12 that are starting from April 26.

The board has instructed schools to follow all Covid norms during the examinations. In a first, CBSE is conducting the exams for two hours instead of three, said Father Johnson, the city coordinator of CBSE in Bhopal.

As many as 457 examination centres have been set up in the state. About 1.37 lakh students will appear in the exams this term in the state.

At least 37,000 students will take the examination at 37 examination centers in the state capital. The examination for class 12 will start with the paper of Entrepreneurship and Beauty and Wellness and will conclude on June 15.

The examination for class 10 will start on April 27 with English and will continue till May 24. The students of both the classes will take their exams in the first sitting from 10:30 am to 12.30 pm, said Johnson. The candidates have to reach the examination centres by 10 am.

Not more than 300 students will appear at each examination centre and only 18 students will sit in a room.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 01:00 AM IST